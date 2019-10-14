Dr. Arthur M. Potts

Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Obituary
Dr. Arthur M. Potts

LOWELL, IN - Dr. Arthur M. Potts, 80, of Lowell and formerly of Hebron, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Maryann; children: Elizabeth (Roger) Hunt and Pamela (Joseph) Camp; grandchildren, Nicole (Eric) Defilippo, Adam (Sarah) Willis, Ashley and Joseph Camp, Cody (Evie) Willis and Kelly (Tristen) Martin and great grandchildren; siblings: Jeffrey, Edwin (Sue), Randell (Madelynn) and Michael (Beverly), Starla Potts and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Kathy (Al) Hall, Russell (Mary Jo) and sister in law, Jean.

He was a member of the American Naprapathic Association and the IN Denturist Association.

Visitation, Tuesday October 15, from 10:00-12:00, concluding with Funeral Services at 12;00, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Private Burial in Lowell Memorial Cemetery. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on Oct. 14, 2019
