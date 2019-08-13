Arthur E. Krumm

SCHERERVILLE, IN/FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL - Arthur E. Krumm, age 82 of Schererville, IN (formerly of Lansing, IL) passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. Arthur is survived by his beloved wife Beth (Nee Peters) Krumm of 40 years. Loving father of Barbara Krumm, Michael Krumm and Cheryl (Michael) Cooper. Cherished grandfather of Brooke Rhodes. Fond brother of Win Rose and brother-in-law Tom (Lisa) Peters and loving uncle of Jay Peters, Joe Peters and Linda (Don) Nagel. Arthur was preceded in death by his loving parents Arthur C and Gretna Krumm.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Funeral services for Arthur will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at the Dyer United Methodist Church, 2016 Church Street, Dyer, IN 46311, with Pastor Devin Cook officiating. Interment private.

Art was a "larger than life" kind of guy who was always smiling. He was a people person who loved to talk and always had a joke or story to tell. He loved hard work and was always willing to help whenever anyone needed anything. He owned Ackson Ready-Mix and pouring and finishing concrete was what he did best. His red dump truck was well-known around town delivering sand or stone. In the last 40 years of his life, he discovered a great love of music and enjoyed being in several choirs and civic groups as well as singing many solos for weddings. His other passion was softball and he enjoyed being "the oldest guy in the league" in Lansing. Off the field he was an avid Cubs and Bears fan and heartily celebrated their victories. In later years, Art loved meeting with the guys and talking about old times. He had an enormous faith in God and talked about Jesus to anyone who would listen, and that faith is what got him through the tough times. Art was an amazing, determined and courageous man and will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Art's name to the Parkinson's or Diabetes Foundations.

