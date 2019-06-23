Arthur (Art) R. Stemp, Ph. D.

WHEELING, IL/FORMERLY OF HAMMOND, IN - Art Stemp passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 at the age of 81, following a long illness. Art was born on January 20, 1938, to Stanley and Mary (Stefanchik) Stemp in Hammond, IN. He was a graduate of Hammond High School, and earned three degrees from Purdue University where he met his wife of 54 years, Joyce. He loved playing baseball, basketball, bowling, golfing, and watching his Boilermakers and Cubs. He worked as a senior research chemist for Kraft Foods, and Helene Curtis.

Art was Grand Knight of Regina Council #4837 Knights of Columbus and served as their Financial Secretary for 16 years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children, Julie (late David) Johnson, Bryan (Suzanne) Stemp, and Michelle (Bill) Dingwall; four cherished grandchildren, Ellen, Jeffrey, Ryan and Lizzie, a brother, Chester (Nora), sister Marcella, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Kolssak's Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Avenue, Wheeling, IL on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 P.M., followed by a Celebration of Life Mass on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00 A. M. at St. Joseph the Worker Church, 188 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations to JourneyCare, 2050 Claire Avenue, Glenview, IL 60025, would be appreciated.