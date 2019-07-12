Arthur R. Thompson

MUNSTER, IN - Arthur Thompson, age 79, of Munster, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. He is survived by Judith, his wife of nearly 56 years; daughter Rebecca Webster (Thomas) of Orland Park, IL; son Arthur Thompson (Sarah) of Evanston, IL; grandchildren Amanda Barr of San Francisco; Henry Webster of Brooklyn, NY; Aidan, Luke and Tess Thompson of Evanston; and sister Ella Jo Williams of Lafayette, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents Milton and Goldie Thompson.

Art was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a kind, gentle man -- a true gentleman.

Art was born April 14, 1940, in Gary, IN, and was a graduate of Horace Mann HS. He held bachelor's and master's degrees from Purdue University. Art worked in the Engineering Department of Inland Steel for more than 20 years, first as industrial engineer and later as specifications writer. Subsequently, he worked as manager of Technical Services at Superior Engineering in Hammond and as a custom industrial training writer/instructor at ESW in Dyer.

A very active man, Art enjoyed many outdoor activities including hiking, camping, skiing and bicycling. He especially enjoyed sailing with friends and family – Hobie catamarans off the beach and later "Island Time" on Lake Michigan. He expressed his artistic side as an avid photographer, taking many photos of his travels with special interest in national parks. As a life-long learner, Art followed his interests in history, conservation and business. He was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, serving as both deacon and elder as well as lending his voice to the choir.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 22, at 11:00 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 8955 Columbia Avenue, Munster, IN. Visitation with the family will be at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service.