Arthur V. Mezydlo

Service Information
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL
60617
(773)-731-2749
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
View Map
Obituary
Arthur V. Mezydlo

MUNSTER, IN - Arthur V. Mezydlo, age 77, late of Munster, formerly of the East Side and South Chicago, passed away February 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Susan (nee Krolikowski). Loving father of Arthur V. Mezydlo, Jr. Preceded in death by his parents Frank and Marie (nee Warmus); sisters: Veronica Novak, Martha Perry, Virginia Lee Gatliff, Irene Rukivina; brothers: Raymond and Frank, Jr. Art is also survived by nieces, nephews, and many friends. Veteran of the US Army Vietnam War. Retired employee of Youngstown Sheet and Tube. Art enjoyed watching Chicago sports teams and playing cards with his friends.

Visitation Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Please omit flowers. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.


Published in The Times on Mar. 1, 2020
bullet U.S. Army bullet Vietnam War bullet World War II
