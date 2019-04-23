Arvetta Joan Hanrahan

VALPARAISO, IN - Arvetta Joan Hanrahan, 86, of Valparaiso, passed away on April 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born at Methodist Hospital in Gary, IN on October 19, 1932 to the late Arvid and Edith (Samuelson) Matson. Their full Swedish ancestry was happily received by Arvetta, and she was proud to pass along this heritage to her family.On December 1, 1951 Arvetta "Dear" married Edward A. Hanrahan, her high-school sweetheart, at Augsburg Evangelical Lutheran Church in Porter, IN. He preceded her in death on January 7, 2008. Arvetta was an active member of Augsburg Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was a faithful servant of the Lord and had immense joy while spending time with her family, especially playing games with her grandchildren. She enjoyed crafting, baking and will forever be remembered for her famous cinnamon rolls, coconut cream pies, Swedish pancakes, and Christmastime caramels. Entertaining friends and family, along with visiting the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore were some of her favorite activities. In retirement Arvetta always looked forward to Tuesday mornings, when she would join her cousins for breakfast.

She is survived by two loving daughters: Vicki (Paul) Arrasmith of Morgan Township, IN and Joni Cluver of Valparaiso, IN; four granddaughters: Jocelyn Cluver, Jillian (Klay) Bechtold, Kathryn (Matt) Kardatzke, and Rebekah Arrasmith; six great-grandchildren: Ezra, Norah, Will, Andrew, Jacob and Liam; her sister-in-law, Delores Weitzel of Liberty Township, IN; two nephews: Ted (Bonnie) Weitzel and Tom (Sally) Weitzel; and her niece Jackie (Dallas) Reeves.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Augsburg Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 N. Mineral Springs Rd., Porter, IN, with Rev. Erik Bernth officiating. There will be a visitation on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, 525 S. 2nd St., Chesterton, IN.

Memorial donations may be given to Augsburg Evangelical Lutheran Church. Memories may be shared at www.whitelovefuneralhome.com.