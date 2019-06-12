Aryl Duncan Aldred, Jr.

VALPARAISO, IN - Aryl Duncan Aldred, Jr., 84 of Valparaiso passed away suddenly, Monday, June 10, 2019. He was born March 9, 1935 in Chicago, IL the son of Aryl D. and Pearl (Rabe) Aldred. Aryl was a proud graduate of Saint Johns Military Academy, WI. He was always interested in design, so he became a furniture designer for several years. Aryl, along with his children, owned and operated Aldred Homes of Valparaiso. Aryl enjoyed golf, boatingin Michigan, and spending time with his family.

Aryl is survived by his loving wife, June Aldred; children, Lisa (Tom Grossman) Aldred and Aryl (Darla) Aldred III; grandchildren, Coleton Grossman and Thomas and Alex Aldred; and his niece, Diane Snyder. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dennis Aldred.Private Family Services were held with cremation at Angelcrest Crematory, Valparaiso.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to, Cure Alzheimer's Fund, https:/curealz.org/. Arrangements by MOELLER FUNERAL HOME - VALPARAISO.