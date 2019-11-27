Asproniano "Naco" Rivera

SOUTH BEND, IN - Asproniano "Naco" Rivera, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019, in South Bend, IN, at the age of 90 years.

He was pre-deceased by his Parents (Viberbo and Christina Rivera), his wife of 50 years (Providencia Rivera), Brother Juan, Sisters, Marta, and Clotilde; his son Noel, and Daughter Diana.

Naco is survived by his loving wife, Carmen. He is lovingly remembered by his children: Miguel (Tita) Rivera, Rosa (Randy) Red, Raquel (Jerry) Drew, Reynaldo (Martha) Rivera , Carlos Rivera, Millie (Jesse) Hinton Jr., David (Lorie) Aponte, Ada (Jesse) Guadiana. He is also survived by a host of Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, and Great –Great-Grandchildren that are too many to list.

Brothers and sisters that are still living are: Eloina, Olpidio, Lucy, Oliva, and Conchita; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.

Naco was born in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico in February 2, 1929. He migrated to the Mainland as a farmworker, and eventually moved to Indiana to work in the steel mills . He retired from Inland Steel after working 34 years of service, and enjoyed 34 years of retirement since. He earned his G.E.D. (High school Equivalency) after his retirement.

He loved music, and enjoyed singing and playing guitar. He was also very talented in singing Puerto Rican Folk music.

He also enjoyed gardening and did so as much as he was able. He was very friendly and sociable, and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The visitation will be held at BUBB FUNERAL CHAPEL NORTH, 3910 North Main Street, Michawaka, IN 46545, on Friday, November 29, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 Saturday, November 30, at St. Adalbert Catholic Church, 2505 West Grace Street, South Bend. Father Paul M. Ybarra C.S.C. will officiate the services with internment to follow at Riverview Cemetery (2300 Portage Avenue, South Bend, IN 46616).