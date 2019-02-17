Assunta Michelin

CALUMET CITY, IL - Assunta Michelin, age 99, of Calumet City, IL formerly of Pullman passed away February 15, 2019. She is survived by her loving children: Tony (Sandy), Frank (Deborah), Claire (Lou) Bustios and Rita Davis; eight cherished grandchildren; eight precious great-grandchildren; numerous dear nieces and nephews. Assunta was preceded in death by her husband, John and grandson, Robert.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from ROSEMOOR FUNERAL HOME: 17943 S. Torrence Avenue, Lansing, IL 60438 to St. Victor Catholic Church for a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation Monday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 8:15 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

