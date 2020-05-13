Athene (Kouris) Knapik
Athene Knapik (nee Kouris) MUNSTER, IN - Athene Knapik (nee Kouris, age 89, of Munster passed away Sunday May 10, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Beth Anne (David) Moll; son Peter (Margaret) Knapik; grandaughters, Katelyn and Kara Knapik; her sister Marilyn (William) Darmody; brothers-in-law, Harold (Phyllis) Gerike and Walter (Janet) Knapik; numerous nieces and nephews and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Frank; parents Michael and Edith Kouris and sister Judy Gerike. Athene was a graduate Hammond High School, worked for many years for McShane's and Walgreens Drug Store. She was very active in her church, loved singing in the choir and participating in United Methodist Women activities, and a member of the PEO Chapter BH and Woodmar Womans Club. A memorial service will be held at a later date after the concerns of COVID-19 have susbsided. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Hammond, The Hospice of the Calumet Area or The Salvation Army. Special thanks to Rev. Mary vanWijk for the love and support she had shown Athene and her family. Thank you also to Athene's wonderful friends who never forgot about her during her extended illness. She was truly blessed and will be dearly missed. Arrangements entrusted through McCOY FUNERAL CHAPEL, HAMMOND.


Published in The Times on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 12, 2020
So many memories, they are all special. She was a great person with so much love and kindness in her heart. She never had an unkind word about anyone. I am honored to have had her as a friend and I will keep her in my heart. Our sympathies to her family. RIP Athene Pam and Rick Hollis
Pam Hollis
Friend
