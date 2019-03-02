Atron Gamble

Atron Gamble

GARY, IN -

Atron Gamble age 86, passed away Tuesday February 26, 2019. He was born to Eddie and Nellie Mae Gamble on March 18, 1932 in Shiloh, GA. Mr. Gamble served our country in the army and was a proud United States Veteran. He is preceded in death by his wife Annie R. Gamble and both parents. Left to cherish his memory is his children Adrienne C. Gamble, Aaron Gerard Gamble and Antonio T. Gamble, sister; Johnnie Mae (Jimmy) Milling, five grandchildren, nieces; Tina, Angela, Beverly, Jackie, and Policiaalong with a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be held Monday March 4, 2019 from 10am until time of service at St. Luke African Methodist Episcopal Church 3543 Block Ave East, Chicago Indiana 46312. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment Concordia Cemetery Hammond, IN.


Funeral Home
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Funeral Home Details