Aubrey L. "Jay" Hassett

VALPARAISO, IN - Aubrey L. "Jay" Hassett, age 92 passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born on May 18, 1928 in Eldorado, IL the son of the late John Robert and Addie Sue (nee Bruce) Hassett. He was married to the late Betty Lou Hassett on December 22, 1949 in Crown Point. He retired from Urschel Development and enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a loving dad, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend.

He is survived by his loving family; daughters Sharon Novak and Tina Hassett LaRue; grandchildren, Shawnta (Rafael) Benitez, and Joshua (Sandy) Novak; great-grandchildren, Sasha Garcia, Selena Benitez, and other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Betty Lou Hassett in April of 2008; infant daughter; Sandra Lou Hassett in October of 1952, and his parents; four brothers, Joe, Claude, A.C. and Dallas Hassett; four sisters, Josie Vickery, Lela Dooley, Pauline Hassett and Leon Smith; three infant brothers, Laurel Thomas, John Robert and Lidge Hassett, and infant sister, Jestine Hassett, and special friend, Geraldine Gaddis.

Masks will be required for all attendees and social distancing practices are encouraged.

A visitation for Jay will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Avenue, Portage. A funeral service for Jay will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at REES FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be at McCool Cemetery in Portage. Memorials in Jay's memory may be given to Hospice of the Calumet Area 600 Superior Drive, Munster, IN 46321. For further information please call Rees Funeral Home at (219) 761-3013 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.