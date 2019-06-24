Audrey A. Mohlke

LA CROSSE, WI – Audrey Mohlke, 83, formerly of Wanatah, IN passed away June 16, 2019. Born in East Chicago, IN to Owen and Virginia Benz, she married Kenneth Mohlke in 1956; they lived on their farm east of Wanatah until Kenneth's death in 2007. Audrey was an avid gardener; her beautiful flower garden and the vegetable garden she tended with Kenneth were legendary. She enjoyed reading, ancestry research, sewing and needlework.

Audrey is survived by two children: Sally (Scott) Safranski and John (Theresa) Mohlke; grandchildren: Kent (Krista) Safranski, Stu Safranski, Greg (Kayleen) Mohlke and Josh (fiancee Emily) Mohlke; three great-grandchildren and brother, Gerald Benz. She was preceded in death by husband, Kenneth Mohlke and parents Owen F. Benz MD and Virginia (Benz) Foster.

A celebration of Audrey and Kenneth's lives will be Saturday, June 29, noon – 2:00p.m. at Kankakee Valley REMC in Wanatah. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Wanatah Lions Club (P.O. Box 131, Wanatah, IN 46390) or DenimQuilts (914 Gervas Drive, St. Louis, MO 63021).