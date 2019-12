Audrey Ann Dejnowski

IN LOVING MEMORY OF AUDREY DEJNOWSKI, MOTHER, GRAMMY AND GREAT GRAMMY ON YOUR FIRST BIRTHDAY AND FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

11/16/1932 - 12/12/2018

It's been a year now that you have been celebrating in Heaven with those you have loved and missed. You left us for everlasting life with Our Lord Savior, Jesus Christ. Our hearts are forever broken. We have found strength within to make it through each day. Missing you and leaving us with memories as we realize our loss.

Your Loving Family