Audry J. Morris (nee Self)

HAMMOND, IN - Audry J. Morris (nee Self), age 86, of Hammond, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was born in Terre Haute on August 9, 1933 to the late Gwen and James Self. In 1953, she married her loving husband, Harry. Audry loved her family. She was a member of the Woodmar United Methodist Church. Audry worked at Carson's for 25 years. She loved Cardinals and flowers, especially Stargazing Lilies. Audry was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Audry was lovingly called "AJ" by her husband Harry and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory, children: Elizabeth (Ron) Allen, Gayle (Ronnie) Parsanko, Mark Morris, Carol (David) Berwanger; sister: Elizabeth "Betty" Geurts; eleven grandchildren: Elaine, Jaime, Steven, Amber, Brendon, Ashley, Michael, Amanda, Ariele, Joshua, Jacob and thirteen great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Harry Morris; son David Morris; parents Gwen and James Self; brother-in-law Al Geurts and close friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the Family on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM until time of Services at 4:00 PM with Pastor Esta Rosario officiating at LaHayne Funeral Home, 6955 Southeastern Ave. Hammond, IN. A private burial will take place at Memory Lane Memorial Park at a later date.

Memorials in Audry's memory may be made to Woodmar United Methodist Church.

For further information in regards to the Services, please contact us at 219-845-3600 or visit our web site at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.