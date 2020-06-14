Augustin O. Roman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Augustin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Augustin O. Roman

HAMMOND, IN -

Augustin O. Roman, age 91 of Hammond, IN passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. He is survived by children: Juan (Pat) Roman, Sr., Fernando (Debra) Roman, Paula Roman, Diana (Hector) Vasquez, Tania (Jose) Garcia, Sonia Roman, Michael (Rachel) Roman and Christina (Edwin) Roman-Bonilla; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Roman (1994); two sons, Augustine Roman and Victor Roman; granddaughter, Antoinette Roman.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:00 am at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 and from 9:00 am to 10:00 am Thursday morning.

Augustin retired from Inland Steel Company in 1990 after 35 years of service. He loved dancing and listening to "Tejano" music. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Fife Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 398-3210
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved