Augustus L. Askew
EAST CHICAGO, IN - Augustus L. Askew, 73, of East Chicago, IN passed away June 14, 2020 at Community Hospital in Munster, IN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00AM at Divinity Funeral Home 3831 Main Street East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 26, 2020.