Augustus L. Askew
EAST CHICAGO, IN - Augustus L. Askew, 73, of East Chicago, IN passed away June 14, 2020 at Community Hospital in Munster, IN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00AM at Divinity Funeral Home 3831 Main Street East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Times on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 AM
Divinity Funeral Home
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Divinity Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Divinity Funeral Home
3831 Main Street
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-2024
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
We all enjoyed our family times together. Our time is just too short. In loving Memory
ROSETTA DOWDELL
Family
June 25, 2020
it is with heavy heart that I receive this news though I will not be able to attend services for my cousins. I will be there in heart
ELISHA HARRIS
Family
June 25, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
BRIAN L DOWDELL
