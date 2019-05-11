Aurora Aguilar-Ventura (nee Hernandez)

HAMMOND, IN - Aurora Aguilar-Ventura (nee Hernandez) age 75, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Aurora is survived by her loving children, Louis (Kristi), Lydia, Laura (Wade), Joe, Lisa (Tammy), Carlos (Isabela), Monica, Jesse (Adriana), Jonathan (Lanna); 30 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren; seven sisters and seven brothers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonardo Ventura; two sons, Lorenzo and Miguel; great granddaughter, Kyra; sister, Vita; and brothers, Robert and Roy.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at All Saints Catholic Church, 570 Sibley St., Hammond, IN with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Aurora will lie in state at the church from 9:30 AM until time of service. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 2:00-7:00 PM at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN.

Aurora is a longtime resident of Hammond. She was a founder of the Hammond Hispanic Community Committee. Aurora was loved by many and will be missed by all. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com