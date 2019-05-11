Aurora (Hernandez) Aguilar-Ventura

Guest Book
  • "Monica and Family, My sincerest condolences to you and..."
    - Juan J. Moreno
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Kelly Stearns
  • "Nothing can truly cut the ties of motherhood. She is with..."
    - Angela Hernandez
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Darlene Hutchinson
Service Information
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home - Hammond
7109 Calumet Avenue
Hammond, IN
46324
(219)-931-5762
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home - Hammond
7109 Calumet Avenue
Hammond, IN 46324
Lying in State
Monday, May 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
570 Sibley St
Hammond, IN
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
570 Sibley St
Hammond, IN
Obituary
Aurora Aguilar-Ventura (nee Hernandez)

HAMMOND, IN - Aurora Aguilar-Ventura (nee Hernandez) age 75, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Aurora is survived by her loving children, Louis (Kristi), Lydia, Laura (Wade), Joe, Lisa (Tammy), Carlos (Isabela), Monica, Jesse (Adriana), Jonathan (Lanna); 30 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren; seven sisters and seven brothers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonardo Ventura; two sons, Lorenzo and Miguel; great granddaughter, Kyra; sister, Vita; and brothers, Robert and Roy.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at All Saints Catholic Church, 570 Sibley St., Hammond, IN with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Aurora will lie in state at the church from 9:30 AM until time of service. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 2:00-7:00 PM at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN.

Aurora is a longtime resident of Hammond. She was a founder of the Hammond Hispanic Community Committee. Aurora was loved by many and will be missed by all. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times on May 11, 2019
