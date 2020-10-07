1/1
Aurora F. Gonzalez
Aurora F. Gonzalez

LOWELL, IN - Aurora F. Gonzalez, age 94, of Lowell, and formerly of Gary and East Chicago, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years Joseph "Chinky", and son Martin. Aurora is survived by her daughter Gloria (Patrick) Kennedy of Lowell, son Steven (Susan) of Orange Park, FL, and son Geno (Sherry) of Middlebury, FL; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; many loving nieces and nephews.

Aurora lived life to the fullest. She was a people person with an "open door" policy. She knew no stranger. Aurora loved cooking and baking for her family and many friends. She and her husband were famous for their annual Christmas gatherings. They made their famous TAMALES for all to enjoy. Aurora's proudest accomplishments was her ordination as a minister in 1993. She married several couples and attended to prisoner needs at the Lake County, IN jail. A memorial visitation will take place on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry in Lowell, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com




Published in The Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
10
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
