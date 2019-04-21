Aurora "Chita" Trinidad (nee Guerrero)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Aurora "Chita" Trinidad (nee Guerrero), age 91, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

Aurora is survived by daughters: Stevie (Steve) Hamilton and Phyllis (Bob) Lees; sons: Ron (Nancy) Trinidad and Tom Trinidad; grandchildren: Stephen (Tuesday) Hamilton, Lisa (Ryan) Potter, Kelly O'Keefe, Zack O'Keefe, Brooke (Joe) Dolson, Justin Trinidad and Josh (Kippy) Trinidad; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers: Robert (Irene) Guerrero, Tony (Grace) Guerrero and Richard Gonzalez. She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Trinidad; brothers: Victor Guerrero, Joe Guerrero and Ernie Gonzalez; sister, Gloria Fraire.

Aurora was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, the Old Timer's Club in East Chicago, P.A.G.A. and Washington High School Alumni Association. She worked at Sunbeam Electric in Gary and Inland Steel. Aurora was an avid Chicago Cubs Fan.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, April 22, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Additional visitation will be held on Tuesday morning DIRECTLY at St. Joan of Arc Church from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 200 E. 78th Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 with Fr. Andrew Corona officiating. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN.

View directions and sign Aurora's online guestbook