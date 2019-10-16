Autumn Joy Ludwig (nee Shade)

CROWN POINT, IN - Autumn Joy Ludwig (nee Shade), age 82, of Crown Point, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

Autumn is survived by her children: Timothy (Janet) Ludwig, Terryl (William) Bish and Tracy (Matthew) Kelnhofer; grandchildren: Jamie Ludwig, Lindsay (Matthew) Moore, Corbin Bish, Nolan Bish, Joseph (Katlyn) Kelnhofer and Christopher Kelnhofer; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Autumn was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil G. Ludwig; grandson, Ryan Patrick Ludwig; parents: Orvel and Esther Shade.

Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to GIESEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. To sign Autumn's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.