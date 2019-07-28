Avis Bennett (nee Nail)

EAST SIDE - Avis Bennett (nee Nail), age 99. Late of the East Side, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019.

She is survived by her loving daughter LaDonna (Floyd) Wasson, two sisters Kathleen Taylor of Nesbit, MS and Joy Dean Hemphill of Pearl, MS; two brothers Wayne Nail of Grenada, MS, Rev. Bernard Nail of Brandon, MS, and many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents John Clifford and Rosa Bell Lott Nail, her husband Henry Curtis Bennett, son Clifford L. Bennett; four brothers: John Edward, Ford, Harold, and Dr. Ray Nail, sister Cristine Neely and her special granddog Bonnie.

Avis was a wonderful mom, special aunt known as "Aunt Bea", loving sister and caring friend to many. The family would like to thank the staff at Munster Med Inn and Unity Hospice for their compassionate care.

Visitation Monday, July 29, 2019 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago. Funeral Service and interment will be held at Duck Hill Cemetery, Duck Hill, MS. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.