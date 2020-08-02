1/
Bacilio Pena Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bacilio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Bacilio Pena, Jr.

HOBART, IN - Bacilio Pena, Jr. age 89 of Hobart, passed away July 26, 2020.

He is survuived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Nellie; children: Steven Pena, Edith (Robert) Perez, Camille (Albert) Medina; grandchildren: Melanie (Dan) Ree, Christina Perez, Gregory Perez, Rachel (Patrick) Streiber, Allison (Ben) Rosen; five great-grandchildren: Victoria Hudson, Dylan, Sabrina and Gabriel, numerous nieces and nephews; brothers: Arthur and Manuel Pena.

Funeral service will be held on Monday August 3, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy. (Rt. 30 east Cline), Schererville, IN. At rest Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Friends are invited to visit with Bacilio's family on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. COVID-19 protocol masks required.

Bacilio was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a retired employee of Inland Steel Company.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
7607 W Lincoln Hwy
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 322-6616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved