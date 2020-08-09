Balbina C. Gabrys (nee Ogorek)

VIRGINIA - Balbina C. Gabrys (nee Ogorek), age 96, of Virginia, formerly of Hammond, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her daughter's residence. She is survived by her daughter, Roselyn C. (Chad) Berns; five grandchildren, Lauren M. (Ken) Jordan, Sean M. (Mayara) Bledsoe, Daniel Leo Bledsoe, Josef Berns, and Sofia Rose Berns; five great-grandchildren, Logan, Kole, Chloe, Catherine, and Chase. Preceded in death by her husband, Leo Gabrys.

A private Entombment was held at Holy Cross Cemetery, on Monday, August 3, 2020, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Mrs. Gabrys was a lifelong Hammond resident, and was also a lifelong member of St. Casimir Parish in Hammond. Mass contributions to St. Casimir Church would be appreciated.

