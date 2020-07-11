Barbara A. Baker

VALPARAISO, IN - Barbara A. Baker, 88 of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. She was born December 6, 1931 in Glen Park, Indiana the daughter of William and Gladys (Brooks) Cleveland. Barbara was a bank proof operator, a member of First Presbyterian Church and String-A-Long Quilt Guild.

Surviving are her sons, William (Peggy) Baker of Chesterton and Michael (Mary) Baker of Tennessee, daughters, Sandra (Robert Sopata) Highlan of Valparaiso and Linda (Bill) Hardy of Texas, 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, her brother Jerry (Sandra) Cleveland of DeMotte and sister Margaret Harms of Valparaiso. She was preceded in death by her husband William Baker, her parents, brothers William and Everett and sisters Dorothy Clifton and Jackie Cleveland.

Graveside Services will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the VNA, 2401 Valley Drive, Valparaiso, IN 46383-2520. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. www.bartholomewnewhard.com