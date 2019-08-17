Barbara A. Massa

GRIFFITH, IN - Expert angler, chess master, enthusiastic camper and traveler to 49 states, champion bowler and talented Senior Games athlete, exasperated Bears and White Sox fan, baker of delicious confections, loving wife, devoted and supportive mother, fun-loving grandmother: these are the essence of Barbara Massa, who transitioned to eternal life on August 13, 2019.

Born Barbara Sharpe to parents Robert and Bridie, she was a true Irish lass. Barb grew up in Whiting, IN and commuted to Chicago to work as a secretary. When she met Edwin Massa, everything changed. First date at a bowling alley, then tearing up the dance floor all over the Region. On April 28, 1951 they married and then built a life and home in Griffith. Life revolved around children Judith Massa, Michael (Teresa) Massa, Denise (David) Mathews, Ed (Amy) Massa, Jill (M.J. Edwards) Massa and Jack (Peg) Massa. Camping trips with families from the bricklayers brotherhood are truly special memories, along with family camp-outs all over the country, enjoying the fishing cottage in Brown County and winter months with dear friends in Florida. Barb and Ed were married nearly 65 years, until his death in 2016.

The light of her life are grandchildren Shane (Amber), Kyle (Maggie), Corbin, Kevin, Kathleen, Colin, Matthew, Tommy, Kelsie Jo and Kassie Jo Massa, Michael Mathews, and Lauren (Steve) Wright. Great-grandchildren brought a special sparkle to her eye: Keegan, Thea, Ethan, Andrew, Riker and Rowan.

Barb enjoyed a warm and loving friendship with her sisters Ellen Ericksen and Betty Dixon, who survive. She is predeceased by her husband Edwin and brother Robert Jr.

Other relatives include sister-in-law Elsie Thornton, daughter-in-law Michelle, special friends Elizabeth, Doling, Timothy Yee, Rosita and Tina Ngo and April Jones, many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass is scheduled for Monday August 19, 2019 at St Mary Church 525 N. Broad St., Griffith at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Visitation will be held at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave., Highland on Sunday from 2:00-6:00 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:00 mass.

Donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com