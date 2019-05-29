Barbara A. McDonald

KOUTS, IN - Barbara A. McDonald (69) of Kouts, IN, formerly of Hobart, passed away on May 25, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. Barbara was born on July 15, 1949 in DeMotte, IN. She graduated from Hobart High School in 1967, worked at US Steel, married the love of her life, had a son, graduated from Indiana University Northwest and became a Registered Nurse. She later graduated from St. Francis University with a BS in Nursing. Barbara spent her nursing career at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart as an ICU Nurse, Assistant Director of Nursing and finally a Case Manager. For over 38 years at St. Mary's, she made many friends and together they helped to shape it into the wonderful hospital it is today.

She is proceeded in death by her loving husband, Ron; parents, Edward and Mary Schlarp; sister, Mona Schlarp and sister-in-law, Paulette McDonald. Barbara is survived by her son, Erik (Amy) McDonald; step daughters: Maureen Black and Katie McDonald; brothers-in-law: Bill and Jim McDonald; grandchildren: Samantha McDonald, Emily McDonald, Crystal Shulz, Lee Shulz, Jasmine Belmont and Eugene Black; and nephew, Kevin (Dreena) McDonald.

Barbara loved her years at St. Mary Medical Center. She met her Best Friend, Kris Shocaroff, and made many other lifelong friends throughout her years there. She loved spending time with her grandkids, Samantha and Emily, volunteering for Meals on Wheels and serving on the board of her local church. Barbara was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.

In accordance with her wishes, a celebration of life service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Kouts, IN (507 S. Rose Ave). In lieu of flowers, Barbara's wishes were for contributions to be made to St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary, In memory of Barbara McDonald for a nursing scholarship in her name.