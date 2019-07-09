Barbara A. Tall

HAMMOND, IN - Barbara A. Tall age 67 of Hammond, passed away on Saturday July 6, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 46 years David; daughters Amanda (David) Chapman, Dawn (Larry) Brown, and Kristin (Scott) Bettenhausen; grandchildren Kaitlynn, Ashleigh, Abigail, and Jacob; great grandchildren Emily, Dylan, and Kaden; sister Deborah (David) Guthrie brothers Dennis (Diane) Held, and Douglas (Renee') Held, and by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Norbert and Elsie Held.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME with Fr. Charles A. Mosley officiating. Cremation will follow the services.

Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday July 10, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave. in Griffith.

Barbara worked for Venture's 18-1/2 years and was the Treasurer of the American Legion Post 180 Ladies Auxiliary. She also enjoyed playing Pinochle, Bunco, BINGO, and loved spending time with her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to or to your local animal shelter.

For information, please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.