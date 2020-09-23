Barbara "Barbie" Ann Ostrowski

HAMMOND, IN - Barbara "Barbie" Ann Ostrowski, age 57, of Hammond, IN, passed away unexpectedly of Friday, September 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Ann Ostrowski (nee Kieras). Barbie is survived by her older brother, John (Mary) Ostrowski; sister, Linda (Ron) Schell; multiple nieces and nephews; Marian (Matt) Williams, Rita (Greg) Weise, Ted (fiancee' Kelsey) Ostrowski, Angela (Colin) Roderick, Arthur Ostrowski, Tim Schell, Anna (Alex) Samuel, and David Schell. She was a proud great-aunt to Austin and Adeline Weise, Josephine Roderick, and Kurt and Kyle Williams.

Barbara worked at CNA in Chicago for over 20 years, and religiously rode the South Shore train into work every day. After her career with CNA, she devoted her life to caring for her mother. Known to her family as "Aunt Barbie", she demonstrated what it means to be generous, loyal, and compassionate. She never showed up empty handed. Whether it was a full meal, a side dish, or a thoughtful gift, she was always ready to share a cooler of drinks, a batch of cookies, or a bargain from shopping. Barbie was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, and the Indianapolis Colts, which was evident by the pillows, blankets, flags, and license plates she collected and displayed for each team. She also advocated for the full participation in family traditions, such as eating paczki on Fat Tuesday, baking lamb-shaped cakes for Easter, singing "Stolat" for birthdays, and making hundreds of pierogis for Christmas. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin). There will be a time of sharing at 6 p.m. FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED AT THE FUNERAL HOME.