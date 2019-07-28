Barbara Ann Sargent (Matalin)

Barbara Ann Sargent (Matalin) (nee Fryza) of Schererville, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the age of 79. She was born on March 19, 1940 in Detroit, MI and grew up in Chicago's south side.

Barb is preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Lucille Fryza. She is survived by her husband of 41 years Teddy Sargent, dedicated and loving mother to her children Laura Capparelli (Bob, deceased), Lisa Cavanagh, Suzie Matalin, and Daniel Matalin, Stepmother to Brenda Person (Don), Teddy Sargent, Jr. (Paula). Sister to Theodore Fryza (Carol) and sister-in-law to Steven and Eileen Matalin (deceased), Babe Sartain (Everett, deceased), Curtis (Kittie) Sargent, and Joyce Progar. Gram to Morgan Matalin, Alec Matalin (deceased), Sean Cavanagh, Billy Mills Jr. (deceased), Jack Sargent, Mason Sargent and Kalista Larsen. Great-grandmother to Auden and Aubrey Mills, and Silas Zimmerman. Aunt to Mary Matalin (James Carville), Renie O'Brien (Jim), Stevie Matalin (Diane), Carol Fryza Urbanowski (Bill), Bill Sartain, Susan Gusho (Mark), and David Sartain (deceased). She was cherished by a host of other relatives and friends.

Barb, a warm-hearted caring person who was accepting and compassionate to everyone, valued her connections with family above all. She was a selfless, loving, generous person always thinking of others before herself. She was an avid Sox fan. Music was a big part of her life, from the oldies to the most current hits. She was often found dancing with her grand kids reciting every word to every song. Her true love in life was being a wife, mother and gram. She will truly be missed by all who knew her.

A Memorial Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN from 3:00-7:00 PM. Memorial service will be at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the at https:////pages.lls.org//ltn//sac//sacr19//missingbobandmom.

