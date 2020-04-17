Barbara Ann Victery

VALPARAISO, IN -

Barbara Ann Victery, 76, of Valparaiso, formerly of Lake Station, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 29, 2020 at home with family by her side.

She was born August 1, 1943, in Beaumont, TX, to Edward I. and Nora (McConkey) Mullen.

Barbara worked as a sales representative in the life insurance and car sales business. She was a free spirit who enjoyed gardening, bird watching, going to the beach and sailing in the Caribbean and all over the ocean on her house boat.

On January 29, 1964, in Gary, IN, she married, Robert Raymond Victery, who preceded her in death.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; one daughter, Ronda Victery; one sister-in-law, Reba Mullen; and one brother-in-law, William Meyers.

Surviving are her four children, Eva Victery of Lake Station, Barbara Hope Victery of Valparaiso, Angela (James Donovan) Victery of San Luis Valley, Colorado and Isaac Victery of Lake Station; three siblings, Jim Mullen of New Buffalo, MI, Elnora Meyers of Lake Station and Irene Lawless of Portage; nine grandchildren, Mathew Victery, Eric (Teresa) Steele, Ethan Steele, Tyler (Kailyn) Brown, Logan (Abi) Brown, Ember Evans, Roberta (Ken Garneau) Victery, Colin Brown Jr. and Alisha Lemmon; three great grandchildren, Alexandria Steele, Lillian Grace Garneau and Jamie Ella Joy Brown; and several nieces and nephews.Cremation will take place. There will be no service. Sunset Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements.

Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.