Barbara Berdine Vancamp

LOWELL, IN - Barbara Berdine Vancamp 95, of Lowell, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She is survived by her children, Billy Berdine and Mary Martin; four grandchildren and several great grandchildren; brother, Joseph (Geraldine) Burke and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Berdine, son, James Berdine and six siblings. Barbara was a member of Lowell's St. Edward Catholic Church and was a loving mother and family woman.

Visitation, Friday, June 14, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LOWELL. Funeral Mass, Saturday, 10:00 a.m. at her church, 216 S. Nichols, Lowell. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery. www.sheetsfuneral.com