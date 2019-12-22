Barbara C. Weingart

FISHERS, IN - Barbara C. Weingart, 92, passed away on December 19, in Fishers, IN. Barbara is survived by her son, Rod (Anne) of Lowell; son, Craig of Syracuse, IN; daughter, Chris (Mike) Bonning of Indianapolis; grandchildren: Diane (Andrew) Miller of Cedar Lake, Dan (Megan) of Carmel; great-grandchildren: Adelyn and Drew Miller, and Brayden and Brooklyn Weingart.

Barbara was a home economics teacher for the Gary Community School Corporation. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale. As per her request, no visitation or services will be held. Please consider making a donation to a in Barbara's memory.