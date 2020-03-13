Barbara E. Dye

HIGHLAND, IN -

Barbara E. Dye age 79 of Highland passed away on Sunday March 8, 2020.

She is survived by her children Laura (Tim) Adams, Linda (Dan) Shaffer, LeaAnn (Keith) Kerber, and David (Margo) Dye; 14 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; bro-ther Richard (Paulette) Obrecht, and by her several nieces and nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband James.

A celebration of Barbara's life will be held on Saturday April 18, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the First Presbyterian Church of Highland located at 8727 Delaware St., Highland, IN. with Pastor Tyler Orem officiating.

Barbara was a retired schoolteacher with the Griffith School System, teaching English for over 25 years. She was a very active member in her church and enjoyed giving to many charities throughout the years. Barbara enjoyed spending time at her lake house at Rocky Fork Lake, attending all the grandchildren's special events, and baking Christmas cookies every year with them.

In lieu of flowers, please spend time with your family.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.