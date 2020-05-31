Barbara E. (Toft) Gaffney
Barbara E. Gaffney (nee Toft) LANSING, IL - Barbara E. Gaffney (nee Toft), age 65 of Lansing IL, formerly of South Chicago IL, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Barbara is survived by her beloved husband Michael R. Gaffney of 38 years. Loving mother of Megan (Bryan) Banyacya, James Gaffney and brothers Thomas (Janene) Toft, Bradley (Malou Correa) Budner, and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Cherished grandmother of Ezra Gaffney and her cat Copper. Barbara was preceded in death by her loving parents Raymond and Joan Budner and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Barbara was an employee at W.C. Reavis Elementary School for over 20 years. She enjoyed working with the children and staff and volunteering her time. She was a volunteer for Lansing Association for Community Events at the local Autumn Fest celebration, and other notable events within the Village of Lansing. Barbara could be counted on to jump in to do more when needed. She enjoyed gardening, her Chicago Cubs, and summer drives in her convertible. Due to the COVID-19 virus situation, funeral services and burial will be private. A celebration of life for Barbara will be held at a later date. Barbara was loved by many and she will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donation can be made in Barb's name to the American Cancer Society. SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with Barbara's care. www.schroederlauer.com

Published in The Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
1 entry
May 29, 2020
The staff of the American Cancer Fund at www.AmericanCancerFund.org is sorry to hear of Barbaras passing. We have received a memorial donation in her name and our sincere condolences go out to her family.
American Cancer Fund
