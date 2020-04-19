Barbara Ellen (Kosarko) Ninkovich

Barbara Ellen (Kosarko) Ninkovich, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 at Meadow View Memory Care from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Born to Stephen and Joan (Sypudt) Kosarko on July 18, 1939, she spent her enjoyable childhood surrounded by her loving brother and a close-knit group of cousins on Chicago's Southside. Educated in Chicago parochial schools, she graduated in 1957 from SS Peter and Paul High School. Upon graduation she began her career as an executive secretary for Union Carbide, commuting to the loop each day for over 40 years.

Barb's wedding to her soul mate, Thomas Ninkovich, took place on a beautiful fall day, October 7, 1972 at St. George Catholic Church in Chicago. The newlyweds settled in Calumet City, IL and, along with their cherished dog, Buffy, enjoyed almost 26 years of happiness until Tom's untimely death.

A holiday visit to Baraboo persuaded her to relocate and she happily settled into her new home in 2008. There she made new friends and enjoyed many fun family gatherings with her cousins, Sharon and Wayne, and their extended family.

Besides her sense of humor, sweet personality and sense of style, Barb will be most remembered as a talented artist. After just a few "fun" art classes, she quickly became a serious painter. Despite praise from many, she was too modest to accept how gifted and talented she was. Her family will have her beautiful paintings and etchings to remember her by.

Barb is survived by her loving cousins, who cared for her in her last years, Sharon and Wayne Maffei, their children, Michael (Kate) Maffei, Bryan Maffei, Mandy (Brett) Schmit and her "favorite people", Anthony and Colin Maffei and Camryn and Hayden Schmit. She is also survived by her niece, Lisa (Jeffrey) Bauc, her cousins and dear friends, many dating back to her childhood. She was preceded in death by beloved husband, parents, and brother Tommy.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sauk County Humane Society or to .

A sincere thanks to the wonderful, caring, and supportive staff at Meadow View and Agrace Hospice as well as Dr. James Mathers, for making Barb's last year as comfortable as possible. The Redlin Funeral Home, Baraboo, Wisconsin is assisting the family.