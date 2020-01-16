Barbara Fieldhouse

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Barbara Fieldhouse, age 76, of Schererville, (formerly of Highland) passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She is survived by her three children: Kathi (Mark) Chenoweth, Shari (Kevin) Mybeck, and Dan (Lisa) Fieldhouse; two Brothers, Jim and Rich Maynard; Grandchildren: Chase, Riley, Greyson, Kaden and Peyton Fieldhouse, Jenna Gabel, Allison and Joel Mybeck; Stepsons: Ed and Mike Fieldhouse; Step-grandchildren: DJ, Brandon, Mike and Angela Fieldhouse, Kim McConnell, Amy Volk and Taylor and Colin Chenoweth. Preceded in death by mother, Viola Price; sister, Mary Ann Tucker; stepson, Dale Fieldhouse, Jr. and stepfather, Charles Price.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Ridge United Methodist Church 8607 Columbia Ave., Munster, IN with Reverend Steve Conger officiating. Interment will be private. Visitation will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Barbara was born July 1, 1943 in Hammond, IN to Arthur and Viola Maynard. She grew up in Gary, IN and graduated from Calumet High School where she met a group of lifelong girlfriends. In 1964, she entered into a twenty-five-year marriage with Dale Fieldhouse, which ended in divorce. She gave their children a wonderful childhood, helped raise his sons, and cherished her role as grandmother to her biological children and stepchildren. Barb took in many dogs and cats over the years who were treated like children, too. She will be greatly missed by everyone who was lucky enough to call her Mom, Grandma, or Friend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Barbara's name to a no-kill shelter or animal rescue . www.kishfuneralhome.net