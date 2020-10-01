1/
Barbara (Davis) Fischer
MUNSTER, IN - Barbara (Davis) Fischer, age 96, late of Munster, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter John Fischer. They were married June 16, 1945 and shared 74 years of marriage. She was born in Centertown, KY on September 24, 1924. She was the daughterof the late Earl and Rhoda (St. Clair) Davis. She attended Whiting High School, where she met the loveof her life, Walter John. She was a homemaker who loved cooking and baking. She enjoyed time spentwith her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Loving mother of Walter James (Cathy), Joan Marie, David William (Linda). Grandchildren: Lisa (Jim) Norman, Erin (Rob) Marshall, Caitlin (Brad) Brutout, Chelcei (Ryan) Butler, Dylan (Emily) Fischer, and Rayven Fischer. Greatgrandchildren: Kayla and Emily Norman; Alexander, Lucas and Eloise Marshall, Quinn and Fiona Brutout, and Knox Butler. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Virginia Hess, brother Mack Davis and infant son George William.

Visitation with family and friends will be October 2, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 AM at BURNS KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN. A funeral mass will follow at 11:30 AM at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, IN.

Please remember, due to COVID-19 restrictions, mask MUST be worn while attending her visitation and service. Please practice safe social distancing and please bring a mask. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.




Published in The Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
OCT
2
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
