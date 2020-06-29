Barbara (Swingler) Heldt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Heldt (nee Swingler)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Barbara Heldt nee Swingler, age 76 of Schererville, Indiana, formerly of Steger, Illinois, passed away peacefully June 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Larry L. Heldt. Loving mother of Michael Heldt, Christopher (Donna) Heldt, and Jennifer (Jon Nelson) Zarlinga. Cherished grandmother of Jason, Sarah, Caitlin, Nicholas, Mackenzie and Madelyn. Great grandmother of Sophia, Andrew and Charlie. Dear sister of Deborah Barnard, and the late Ron Swingler. She was also preceded in death by her infant son Jeffrey, and her parents; Francis and Grace Eytcheson-Swingler. Barbara was loved by many and will be missed dearly.

Visitation, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 5:00 until time of Funeral Service 7:30 p.m. at the SMITS - STEGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 3045 Chicago Rd., Steger, IL. Interment at Assumption Cemetery – Glenwood, Illinois. Memorials to the Munster Humane Society appreciated. 708 755-6100 or smitsfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved