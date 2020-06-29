Barbara Heldt (nee Swingler)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Barbara Heldt nee Swingler, age 76 of Schererville, Indiana, formerly of Steger, Illinois, passed away peacefully June 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Larry L. Heldt. Loving mother of Michael Heldt, Christopher (Donna) Heldt, and Jennifer (Jon Nelson) Zarlinga. Cherished grandmother of Jason, Sarah, Caitlin, Nicholas, Mackenzie and Madelyn. Great grandmother of Sophia, Andrew and Charlie. Dear sister of Deborah Barnard, and the late Ron Swingler. She was also preceded in death by her infant son Jeffrey, and her parents; Francis and Grace Eytcheson-Swingler. Barbara was loved by many and will be missed dearly.

Visitation, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 5:00 until time of Funeral Service 7:30 p.m. at the SMITS - STEGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 3045 Chicago Rd., Steger, IL. Interment at Assumption Cemetery – Glenwood, Illinois. Memorials to the Munster Humane Society appreciated. 708 755-6100 or smitsfh.com