Barbara J. Barba

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Barbara J. Barba, age 75, of Cedar Lake, passed away January 3, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband of 43 years, Augustine Barba; children: Mark Sosnowski and Monique (Josh) Stominski; grandchildren: Jacob and Makayla; daughter-in-law, Becky Sosnowski; and her faithful dog, Lovie. Barbara was preceded in death by her son, Monuish Sosnowski.

Friends may greet the family on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A funeral liturgy will take place Tuesday evening at 7:30 PM at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL.

Barbara will be remembered for her dear and caring heart. She enjoyed nature, gardening, hummingbirds, crocheting, and tending to her family. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

