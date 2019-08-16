Barbara J. "Barb" (Shavey) Baughman

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Barbara "Barb" J. Baughman (nee Shavey)

HAMMOND, IN - Barbara "Barb" J. Baughman (nee Shavey), age 84, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Loving mother of Deborah (Frank) Glanowski, Pamela Campbell, Kevin (Ray) Campbell and Sheila (Craig) Gibbs. Cherished sister of many. Proud Grandmother of six. Dearest great-grandmother of 11 and soon to be great-great-grandmother of Grayson. Fond aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Terrence "Mike" Campbell, her parents Arthur and Eunice Shavey, and her great-grandson Eric. Barb was loved by many and will be missed by more.

Friends are invited to celebrate Barb's life on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 noon with Rev. C. James Facklam, Pastor officiating at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

For further information regarding services, please contact LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219/845-3600 or visit our web site at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times on Aug. 16, 2019
