Barbara J. (Cafiero) Bentley

  • "My deepest condolences to Barbara's family. My first job..."
    - Deana (Matan) Wardill
Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN
46342
(219)-942-1117
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:15 AM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bridget Church
568 E. 2nd St.
Hobart, IN
View Map
Obituary
Barbara J. Bentley (nee Cafiero)

LOWELL, IN - Barbara J. Bentley (nee Cafiero) age 69 of Lowell, formerly of Gary, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was a graduate of Holy Angels Grade School and Andrean High School. Barb was a member of St. Bridget Church. She was previously employed at Gary National Bank. Barb was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; parents: Anthony and Gloria Cafiero; sister, Mary Lynn. Barb is survived by her son, Kurt (Amy) Bentley; grandson, Kayden; siblings: Carol (Brad) Chandler, Paul (Debbie) Cafiero, Tom (Laura) Cafiero and Diane Cafiero; numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to visit with Barb's family on Tuesday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 E. 7th St., Hobart. Funeral service Wednesday, November 27, 2019 beginning with prayers at 9:15 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home and proceeding to St. Bridget Church, 568 E. 2nd St., Hobart, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., Rev. Dominic Bertino officiating. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Donations In Memory of Barbara Bentley would be appreciated to Andrean Vision 2024 New School Building Fund or The Larry Bentley Memorial Scholarship Fund at Bishop Noll High School. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on Nov. 25, 2019
