Barbara J. Bentley (nee Cafiero)

LOWELL, IN - Barbara J. Bentley (nee Cafiero) age 69 of Lowell, formerly of Gary, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was a graduate of Holy Angels Grade School and Andrean High School. Barb was a member of St. Bridget Church. She was previously employed at Gary National Bank. Barb was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; parents: Anthony and Gloria Cafiero; sister, Mary Lynn. Barb is survived by her son, Kurt (Amy) Bentley; grandson, Kayden; siblings: Carol (Brad) Chandler, Paul (Debbie) Cafiero, Tom (Laura) Cafiero and Diane Cafiero; numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to visit with Barb's family on Tuesday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 E. 7th St., Hobart. Funeral service Wednesday, November 27, 2019 beginning with prayers at 9:15 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home and proceeding to St. Bridget Church, 568 E. 2nd St., Hobart, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., Rev. Dominic Bertino officiating. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Donations In Memory of Barbara Bentley would be appreciated to Andrean Vision 2024 New School Building Fund or The Larry Bentley Memorial Scholarship Fund at Bishop Noll High School. www.burnsfuneral.com