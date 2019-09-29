Barbara J. (Dawson) Garbett (1948 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "God bless Barb and her family It was great seeing her at..."
    - Pete and Nancy Lalic
  • "I am so saddened by Barb's passing. She was one of my..."
    - Cesar Alvarez
  • "Jeff I am so sorry for your loss. She raised one heck of a..."
    - Jeff Gray
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful sister and aunt We will..."
    - Arlene Reedy
  • "So sorry to hear, thoughts and prayers to the Garbett..."
    - scott hudson
Service Information
Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave
Tinley Park, IL
60477
(708)-781-9212
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60477
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
1900 E. Lincoln Hwy
New Lenox, IL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Barbara J. Garbett (nee Dawson)

Barbara J. Garbett (nee Dawson), age 71. Beloved wife of James Walter Garbett for 47 years. Loving mother of Julie Walsh and Jeff (Shea) Garbett. Cherished GiGi of Donny, Angela, the late Cynthia Walsh, Hayden and Jensen Garbett. Dear sister of Arlene Ready, Bob Dawson and the late Paul Dawson. Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Tuesday 3:00-9:00p.m. at the MAHER FUNERAL HOME 17101 S. 71st Ave Tinley Park (1 block east of Harlem on 171st St located in the Olde Tinley Library) Family and friends to gather Wednesday directly at Peace Lutheran Church of New Lenox (1900 E. Lincoln Hwy New Lenox) for a Funeral Service at 11:30a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published in The Times on Sept. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.