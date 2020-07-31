Barbara J. Gregorash (nee Woods)

VALPARAISO, IN -

Barbara J. Gregorash (nee Woods), age 90, of Leiters Ford, IN, formerly of Valparaiso, passed away July 28, 2020. She was retired with employment service at Porter County Sheriff's Department, Scott County Sheriff's Department and NIPSCO. Barbara was a graduate of Gary Tolleston High School. Barbara married her love, George, on August 6, 1949. She was preceded in death by her husband George J. Gregorash, grandson, Joseph Gilbert and brother, Jack L. Woods. Barbara is survived by SEVEN children: Diane M. Mulcahey of Leiters Ford, Steven J. (Wanda) Gregorash of Las Vegas, George M. (Katherine) Gregorash of Leiters Ford, Barbara A. (Michael) Malone of Valparaiso, Nancy L. (John) Spadafore of Valparaiso, Robert E. Gregorash of Hobart, and Anthony T. (Charlotte) Gregorash of Valparaiso; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to meet with Barbara's family on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. (CST) and Monday, August 3, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (CST) prior to the Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. (CST) at BURNS FUNEAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Deacon Robert Bonta officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Center for Hospice Care of Plymouth, IN. www.burnsfunerals.com