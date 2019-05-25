Barbara J. Hejnowski

HEBRON, IN - Barbara J. Hejnowski, 72, of Hebron, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Jerry Hejnowski, her son; Jason, Grandsons; Joshua, Nathan, and Jacob, Nieces; Amber, Erin, and Nephew Kyle. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Helen Fidrych, and sister; Diana. Barbara was a proud member of AHIMA, and the former owner of Barbara's Beauty Shop in Gary, IN. She found enjoyment in traveling the country, as her later job required her to do so. But what truly brought Barbara happiness was her beloved Grandchildren.

