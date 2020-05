Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara J. Hejnowski (nee Fidrych) IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY WIFE, MY MOTHER & OUR GRANDMOTHER ON HER FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. We really miss you. Your Loving Family; Husband, Jerry, Son, Jason and Katrina and Grandsons: Josh, Nathan and Jacob.



