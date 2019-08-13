Barbara J. Thompson "Bobbie"

HOBART, IN - Barbara J. Thompson "Bobbie", age 85, of Hobart, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was born on September 6, 1933 in Gary, Indiana to the late Earle and Gladys Carter. Bobbie was a 1950 graduate of Hobart High School. She was also a dedicated member of Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church. She will always be remembered by those who love her for her vibrant (!) personality.

She is survived by her husband, Leland Thompson; sons: Philip (Paula) MacDonald, Bruce (Jan) MacDonald, Scott (Tracey) MacDonald; grandchildren: Kelly (Eric Weeks) MacDonald-Weeks, Nicole (Annelise) Holyoak, Kristi (William) Wilson, Ian (Nicole) MacDonald, Graham Flanders; great grandchildren: Ronan Wilson, Olive Wilson, Hayden Wilson, Logan Weeks, Malcom Weeks and one on the way; sister, Shirley (Don Jurs) Worthington.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Nelson MacDonald; and sister, Rosemary Ensign. Memorial contributions in Bobbie's name may be made to Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church.

A memorial service for Bobbie will take place Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church, 207 Kelly Street, Hobart with Rev. Charles Strietelmeier officiating. Memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.