Barbara J. (Busch) Zachary

LANSING, IL - Barbara J. (Busch) Zachary, 77 of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Barb was born on January 30, 1942 to Mollie and Conrad Busch. She married Raymond Zachary on December 23, 1960. They celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary in 2017. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray in June of 2018 and by her brother, Robert Busch and her parents. Surviving are her two daughters, Kimberly Zachary and Pamela (Patrick) Reel of Peoria.

Barb attended St. John's Lutheran School and graduated from Thornton Fractional South in 1960. She worked as a car hop at Dog 'n Suds and at the NIPSCO Gas Company before becoming a full-time mother and homemaker. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, a Sunday School teacher and a room mother who was also involved in the PTA at the school. She was a member of the Lansing Junior Women's Club.

A clean house was a priority to Barb and she did upkeep daily. Spring cleaning was an annual ritual. She was an avid reader and often took her children to the library, instilling in them a love of reading. In her "free" time, Barb liked to bike and to read while suntanning. She took pride in her red petunias she planted each year.

We would like to thank Deb Troca for being a good friend and styling her hair for over 30 years, right up to the very end. Barb followed her weekly schedule consistently. Being a regular customer every Tuesday, she had many friends at local businesses including First Savings Bank of Hegewisch, Howard's Meat Market and Strack and Van Til's, formerly Burgers. As a result of her love of reading, she was a weekly patron of the Lansing Public Library and often on the waiting list for new bestsellers.

Barb and her husband Ray and their children spent many fun holiday weekends at the Buehler's cottage in Michigan.

Cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Lansing Public Library or Hospice of the Calumet Area. To leave condolences or view the obituary online, please go to Legacy.com.

Barb and her husband Ray will have their ashes scattered in Lake Michigan to return to the ocean, completing the circle of life.