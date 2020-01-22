Barbara Jane Homrich (nee Biavaschi)

FORMERLY OF MUNSTER, IN - Barbara Jane Homrich (nee Biavaschi), 95, formerly of Munster, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. She was born in Hammond, IN on August 4, 1924, the daughter of Joseph and Anna Biavaschi. While residing in Munster, Barbara was a very active member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Hammond, and was employed by the Fayette Shop in Hammond, and by Simmons in Munster before starting and managing her own catering business. She was a loving, devoted mother to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Married for 73 years, she is survived by her loving husband Robert; her daughter Janice Dillon and husband William; son Robert J. Homrich and wife Joan; as well as seven grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Solan-Pruzin Funeral Home, 7109 Calumet Avenue, Hammond, IN. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. John Bosco Church, 7113 Columbia Avenue, Hammond, IN. Barbara will lie in state from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 10:00 AM. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. John Bosco Church, Hammond. Arrangements by SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, Hammond 219-931-5762. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com